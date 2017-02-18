E Palaniswami Wins Tamil Nadu Floor Test After 5 Hours Of Drama: 10 Facts

E Palaniswami, who was sworn in on Thursday as Chief Minister, won with 122 votes in his favour.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami won a test of strength today in an assembly where close to 100 opposition lawmakers were missing after violence and chaos over a demand for secret voting. But the trust vote may only be the first of many battles that the 63-year-old Chief Minister will have to fight. Former chief minister O Panneerselvam has promised that he had lost the battle, not the war, and said he would go back to the people. DMK chief MK Stalin first complained to the Governor about the way the vote was conducted, and then, sat on a hunger strike under the gaze of Mahatma Gandhi's statute at the city's Marina Beach before he was detained by the police and whisked away.