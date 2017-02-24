With Digs At Each Other, AIADMK Factions Mark Jayalalithaa's Birth Anniversary

The sapling was planted at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital.

Tamil Nadu government, AIADMK and dissident leader O Panneerselvam today observed the 69th birth anniversary of late J Jayalalithaa in different ways including planting of saplings and providing welfare assistance.The sapling was planted at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital.According to an official statement, the state has initiated a programme of planting 69 lakh saplings across Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 65.85 crore.This has been done to increase the green cover within and outside government premises, the statement added.At the headquarters of the ruling AIADMK, party leaders paid floral tributes to Ms Jayalalithaa's picture.Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala, in her letter published in today's party mouthpiece "Dr Namadhu MGR", said, "Let us vow to protect the party, and work for the people."Lodged in a Bengaluru prison, she said cadres should give welfare assistance, provide community lunches (Annadanam) to the people and carry on by working shoulder to shoulder with the government.In a veiled attack on O Panneerselvam, she said, "When enemies and traitors wanted to defeat the party and the government, Amma's soul guided us and has put up the AIADMK government in the seat of power."Paying floral tributes to Jayalalithaa, Mr Panneerselvam gave away welfare assistance to the people at Tondiarpet in North Chennai.He hit out at Sasikala and her family without naming her for trying to take over the party against Amma's wishes."Dharma Yudham will continue (to retrieve the party and government)," he said and reiterated his demand for a judicial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of Jayalalithaa.Ms Jayalalithaa died on December 5.