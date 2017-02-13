Sasikala, In Tears, Reveals To Lawmakers 'Jayalalithaa's Last words'

Highlights Supreme Court set to announce verdict in disproportionate assets case If convicted, Sasikala cannot contest elections for six years Amma and I have been to jail, returned and captured power, says Sasikala

Anticipating a court verdict that could scupper her plans to become Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu, VK Sasikala declared to lawmakers last night, "I have spent time in jails...I am ready to spend more time in any jail."Ms Sasikala, in two visits to a resort near Chennai on Sunday to address lawmakers who have been "hidden away" since Chief Minister O Panneerselvam emerged as a threat to her plans to take power, also announced that she had the support of 129 lawmakers.The Supreme Court is expected to announce any day this week its decision on whether Ms Sasikala is guilty, along with former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, of amassing a fortune far beyond her known sources of income. If convicted, she cannot contest elections for six years.Wiping tears with a handkerchief, Ms Sasikala told lawmakers that Jayalalithaa's last words to her were - "No one can destroy the party." The former chief minister died in December."Amma and I have both seen jails in Chennai and Bengaluru. We've also come back and captured power. So don't underestimate the power of a common woman, we can do anything," Ms Sasikala told lawmakers.Earlier in the day, she had commented that it was "very difficult" to be a woman in politics."You 129 MLAs (lawmakers) are like an ocean. None can contain it by building a dam," she declared.Ms Sasikala, who was chosen by the ruling AIADMK to take over as Chief Minister from O Panneerselvam on February 5, was hoping to be sworn in by now but Governor C Vidyasagar Rao has indicated that he would rather wait for the court verdict.The delay has rattled the 61-year-old long-time companion of Jayalalithaa, who had reckoned without Mr Panneerselvam - for years the silent loyalist of Ms Jayalalithaa or "Amma" - going rogue.Since his rebellion on Tuesday, when he declared that he was forced to quit, Mr Panneerselvam has won the support of over a dozen lawmakers of parliament as well as the assembly. His supporters are banking on winning over enough state lawmakers to scuttle Ms Sasikala's bid; she needs at least 118 lawmakers in the 234-member assembly.