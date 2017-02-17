DMK To Vote Against New Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Tight Trust Vote Ahead

MK Stalin of main opposition party the DMK has said his party's 89 legislators will vote against Chief Minister E Palaniswami, when he seeks a trust vote tomorrow in the state legislature to decide whether he will remains in charge of Tamil Nadu longer than two days.Mr Stalin's decision means that Mr Palaniswami will need to demonstrate on the floor of the House the support of 118 legislators or MLAs. If the DMK had abstained, the halfway mark would have reduced.The ruling AIADMK has 134 legislators, of whom all but ten back party chief VK Sasikala, and therefore Mr Palaniswami. Currently, the chief minister has only six more than the 118 he needs.His chief rival and AIADMK alum O Panneerselvam, who resigned as Chief Minister last week has alleged that at least 10 MLAs in the Sasikala camp are with him and will vote against Mr Palaniswami in a secret ballot, which both he and Mr Stalin have demanded. One legislator crossed over today to the Panneerselvam camp, which already has the support of 10 party MLAs.Mr Panneerselvam too had staked claim to form government but could not gather enough support. He has alleged that many of the over 120 MLAs sequestered by Ms Sasikala since last week at a five-star resort were held there against their will.For his rebellion, Mr Panneerselvam has been expelled by Ms Sasikala from the party, but he calls that invalid. His camp "expelled" a number of leaders from the other side and have challenged the appointment of Ms Sasikala as the party's interim general secretary in December.Despite the fact that Mr Panneerselvam's bid to take a trust vote to prove he remains the rightful head of government was turned down by Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, and his team's size remains in the low double digits, Mr Panneerselvam has pledged that "the battle will continue."Mr Palaniswami took oath as 13th Chief Minister yesterday along with a cabinet of 30. Ms Sasikala reportedly watched the ceremony on a television in jail in Bengaluru. She was jailed on Wednesday after being convicted for corruption. Mr Palaniswami is serving as her proxy.