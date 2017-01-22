Despite Protests, Tamil Nadu Gets To Watch Some Jallikattu

Jallikattu, the popular bull-taming sport, was held in some parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, even though the locals at Madurai's Alanganallur stuck to their demand for a more 'permanent solution' and refused to hold the event. Alanganallur is the only place where Jallikattu is held as an official function of the government.Jallikattu shows were held in Manapparai in Tiruchirappali district. The ruling AIADMK tweeted that more than 500 young people tried to tame 100 bulls in the event. In Udumalai and Thirupur, more than 30 bulls were brought out.'Manjuvirattu', another form of Jallikattu, was held in villages of Dharmpauri district.Minister SP Velumani, who flagged off the "rekhala" -- an ox-cart race in Coimbatore -- said, "This victory on Jallikattu belongs to youngsters and students."In Pudukottai, the Jallikattu event was inaugurated by Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar. Hundreds of youngsters are taking part in the event.On Saturday, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said he wanted youths, students and the the people of Tamil Nadu to take part in Jallikattu events. All the ministers of the state were expected to show support for the event, by inaugurating the events in their constituencies.Jallikattu, an ancient sport which Tamilians see as part of their cultural heritage - involves young men taming a bull by hanging onto their horns or humps. Traditionally it is held during the four-day harvest festival Pongal.The sport had been banned by the Supreme Court in 2014. Last year, the Centre allowed the sport, but that decision has been challenged in the top court. On Friday, the court agreed to not deliver its verdict next week after the Centre pointed out that a decision could create law and order problems.