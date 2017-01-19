Day 3 Of Jallikattu Protests And The Mood At Chennai's Marina Beach Is Electrifying

At any time since Tuesday night there have been around 15,000 thousand people at the site of the unprecedented protest, determined to remain apolitical and leaderless.
Politicians were kept out, but there were students and film stars, farmers and doctors, lawyers and scientists. Everyone was a volunteer, a protester, a leader and everyone got a chance to address the crowd.
"We saw on social media, WhatsApp, Facebook...If so many people in Saudi Arabia, Melbourne, could organise themselves...we had to come here to support this. So I took leave from office and came," said Sylvia, a young professional.
''Everyone is here to support in whatever manner possible," said Satya, nutritionist explaining that she just could not stay away.
People arrived with food, water, biscuits and bread for men, women and children who had been at the protest site for many hours. Mobile toilets were organised. Empty bottles and biscuit wrappers were neatly collected and put away, to ensure the beach is not littered.
The plan is to intensify the agitation with a 5 pm deadline today bringing no word from the state government. The protesters have appealed that buses, autorickshaws and taxis stay off roads tomorrow.
With Tamil Nadu's film industry backing the protests firmly, top actors and others, including superstars Rajnikanth and AR Rahman, will participate in a silent assembly on Friday. Composer-singer Rahman has said he will fast in protest. Cinemas will remain closed on Friday, so will colleges and malls.
PM Modi's words of support for Jallikattu at a meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was welcomed at the Marina Beach. His refusal to issue an Ordinance or executive order since the matter is in court, provoked anger. The Chief Minister's assurance that he will bring "good news soon" was met with scepticism.
"This is all political drama... They can't cheat us Tamils anymore,'' said Jayganesh, who works with an MNC.