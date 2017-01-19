Collapse
Day 3 Of Jallikattu Protests And The Mood At Chennai's Marina Beach Is Electrifying

Tamil Nadu | Written by | Updated: January 19, 2017 20:44 IST
Jallikattu protests: There have been thousands of people at the Marina Beach since Tuesday evening.

Chennai:  Spirits dampened a little when Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he could not bring an ordinance to remove the ban on Jallikattu, the ancient bull taming festival, but the mood is still electrifying at Chennai's iconic Marina Beach, which has for three days now hosted a massive protest. Tamil Nadu's civil society has come together on the world's  second longest urban beach to make its voice heard and let it be known that the Jallikattu ban has hurt Tamil pride.

At any time since Tuesday night there have been around 15,000 thousand people at the site of the unprecedented protest, determined to remain apolitical and leaderless.

Politicians were kept out, but there were students and film stars, farmers and doctors, lawyers and scientists. Everyone was a volunteer, a protester, a leader and everyone got a chance to address the crowd.  

"We saw on social media, WhatsApp, Facebook...If so many people in Saudi Arabia, Melbourne, could organise themselves...we had to come here to support this. So I took leave from office and came," said Sylvia, a young professional.  
 
jallikattu protests

Jallikattu protests: After 48 hours of demonstration at Marina Beach, now protesters have appealed for a transport strike tomorrow.

''Everyone is here to support in whatever manner possible," said Satya, nutritionist explaining that she just could not stay away.  

People arrived with food, water, biscuits and bread for men, women and children who had been at the protest site for many hours. Mobile toilets were organised. Empty bottles and biscuit wrappers were neatly collected and put away, to ensure the beach is not littered.
 
jallikattu protests afp

Students protest as they sit beside a mural of a bull at Marina Beach in Chennai.

The plan is to intensify the agitation with a 5 pm deadline today bringing no word from the state government. The protesters have appealed that buses, autorickshaws and taxis stay off roads tomorrow.

With Tamil Nadu's film industry backing the protests firmly, top actors and others, including superstars Rajnikanth and AR Rahman, will participate in a silent assembly on Friday. Composer-singer Rahman has said he will fast in protest. Cinemas will remain closed on Friday, so will colleges and malls.

PM Modi's words of support for Jallikattu at a meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was welcomed at the Marina Beach. His refusal to issue an Ordinance or executive order since the matter is in court, provoked anger. The Chief Minister's assurance that he will bring "good news soon" was met with scepticism.
 
 
modi panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Paneerselvam met PM Narendra Modi over Jallikaatu protests.

"This is all political drama... They can't cheat us Tamils anymore,'' said Jayganesh, who works with an MNC.

