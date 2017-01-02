Call For 'Chinnamma' Sasikala Natarajan As Chief Minister Begins In Party

Highlights Sasikala Natarajan officially took control of AIADMK on weekend She should become Chief Minister too: senior AIADMK leader After Jayalalithaa's death, loyalist Paneerselvam made Chief Minister

Sasikala Natarajan, appointed chief of Tamil Nadu's ruling party over the weekend , must now become the head of government, a top leader from the AIADMK said today.

M. Thambidurai, who is a member of the Lok Sabha, reasoned that it's unwise for the party and government to have separate power centres. "Governments have lost their credibility among the people, when the leadership of the party and the leadership of the government were in the hands of two different persons," he said.



He also said that with the general election just two years away, it's imperative for the AIADMK to ensure it delivers on the promises of J Jayalalithaa, who died as Chief Minister last month.

Sasikala Natarajan, 62, was her closest aide and kept vigil as Jayalalithaa was hospitalized for more than two months. At the politician's funeral, attended by lakhs of mourners, she carried out the last rites for the 68-year-old referred to by supporters as "Amma."



