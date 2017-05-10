Brain Dead Conductor's Organs Gives Life To Five

The organs of a 54-year-old brain dead man gives life to five people after his organs were transplanted and harvested on them.P Kandasamy, a bus conductor for state transport suffered severe brain injury after he was knocked down by a speeding two wheeler when he was standing at a tea shop in Kuniamuthur area of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on May 6.He was rushed to KG Hospital here where a team of specialists and supporting staff began the treatment.However, despite efforts the patient could not be saved and he was declared brain dead on May 8, two days after he was brought in. It was said in a press release issued by the hospital chairman G Bhakthavatsalam.On getting consent of Mr Kandasamy's family, vital organs like the two kidneys, both his eyes and his liver were harvested.The eyes were donated to Aravind Eye Hospital, the liver and one kidney to PSG Hospitals and another kidney to KG Hospital. The organs were then transplanted on to five different patients.Mr Kandasamy is survived by his wife, a government employee, two married daughters and a son, who is into his final year BE course, the hospital chairman said.