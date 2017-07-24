BJP's Opposition To Kamal Haasan Shows Collusion With AIADMK: MK Stalin

DMK Working President M K Stalin Sunday said BJP's opposition to actor Kamal Haasan in the backdrop of his criticism of the Tamil Nadu government only showed a collusion between it and the ruling AIADMK.Mr Stalin, who has rallied behind Mr Haasan, said while the top actor was speaking about 'corruption' in the AIADMK regime, he was being opposed by the BJP."It is becoming known from this that there is some kind of a collusion between the corrupt AIADMK government and the BJP which is supporting it," he told reporters at Uthiramerur near here unveiling waterbodies desilted by his party.Kamal Haasan has of late come under attack from the state ministers for being critical of the government's performance.BJP had questioned why he was speaking against the alleged corruption under the present regime and not in the past.Mr Stalin, leader of opposition in the state Assembly, alleged the BJP regime at the Centre was pushing its agenda in the state through the Palaniswami regime.He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not meeting the group of state farmers protesting in New Delhi.