BJP Holds Pro-NEET Demonstrations In Tamil Nadu

The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on Friday staged demonstrations across the state supporting the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical aspirants.The party had on Thursday announced pro-NEET demonstrations to counter the protests against the entrance test in the wake of death of a 17-year-old medical aspirant in the state.Participating in the demonstration at Tambaram here, BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan said DMK president M Karunanidhi would have welcomed NEET had he been politically active like before.The DMK leader would have done so considering the welfare of the people and the state, she said, hitting out at DMK working chief MK Stalin who has been organising anti-NEET protests.Responding to Tamilisai's statement, Mr Stalin said it was a remark "below the standards," and declined to comment.Senior BJP leader H Raja, participating in the demonstration at a separate location here, said the claim that NEET was against social justice was not true.He said reservation policy was being followed in the admissions to medical courses under the national test.Similar demonstrations were held by the BJP in other parts of the state.The BJP's demonstrations comes in the backdrop of statewide protests by student bodies and pro-Tamil outfits seeking 'justice' for 17-year-old Anitha, medical aspirant from Ariyalur who allegedly committed suicide on September 1.The Dalit girl, who had earlier moved the Supreme Court against the NEET, was apparently upset over Tamil Nadu not being exempted from the entrance exam.Since then, BJP has come under attack from opposition parties, including the DMK and the Left, over implementation of NEET while students and pro-Tamil outfits have been seeking withdrawal of the exam.