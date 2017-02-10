Before Staking Claim, Sasikala 'Submitted' List At Jayalalithaa Memorial

Highlights Ms Sasikala stopped at Jayalalithaa's memorial before meeting Governor She was seen placing a large sealed envelop at the memorial The envelope reportedly had signatures of AIADMK lawmakers supporting her

Before her meeting with Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao last night, VK Sasikala made an emotional stopover at the beach-side memorial of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who died in December.In signature green - Jayalalithaa's favourite colour - Ms Sasikala walked to the memorial at Marina Beach along with ministers and lawmakers supporting her. She was seen wiping her tears after placing a big sealed envelope on the memorial. Then the 61-year-old offered rose petals, knelt down and prayed with folded hands for a few moments.The envelope reportedly had signatures of lawmakers supporting her, which she submitted to the Governor after stating in English, "I stake claim".Ms Sasikala's visit was loaded with symbolism at a time she is fighting for the right to Ms Jayalalithaa's legacy, challenged by O Panneerselvam - the trusted lieutenant of the former Chief Minister.Two nights ago at this spot, it was Mr Panneerselvam who was standing with folded hands. On Tuesday night, he meditated for a few moments at the memorial before his jaw-dropping act of rebellion after years of silent loyalty. He told the media the same night, that he had been coerced into resigning as Chief Minister by Ms Sasikala, calling her undeserving of any leadership post in the party or government.Mr Panneerselvam said Ms Jayalalithaa's "spirit came to him and told him to fight."Two hours before meeting Ms Sasikala yesterday, the Governor met with Mr Panneerselvam, who came out and told reporters, "good things will happen".Mr Panneerselvam resigned after the ruling party decided on Sunday that Ms Sasikala, a long-time friend of Ms Jayalalithaa, should take over as Chief Minister and lead both the party and the government - like the former Chief Minister.