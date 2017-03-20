Athiest Hacked To Death In Coimbatore, Cops Say 6 Involved In Conspiracy

Tamil Nadu | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: March 20, 2017 15:27 IST
Two men have surrendered in the case of murder of a rationalist in Coimbatore.

Chennai:  A man was hacked to death in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore after he turned atheist and posted his rationalist views on Facebook. While two of his alleged assailants surrendered, the police say they suspect six people were involved in the conspiracy.

Farook -- a 31-year-old trader who joined the non-political rationalist organisation Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam - was hacked to death on the night of March 16. The police said he had shared his rationalist views on social media and WhatsApp, writing against God and religion.

One Ansrath had surrendered before a magistrate the next day, confessing to the murder. Another man, Saddam Hussain, surrendered today. The police say they both belong to his close circle of friends. The police have formed four teams to catch the others involved.

Today, around 70 activists of political parties and outfits were arrested when they tried to stage a demonstration, demanding the arrest of the people involved in his murder. All the activists were released later, the police said.

