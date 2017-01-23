At Chennai's Marina Beach, Jallikattu Protests Now Marred By Violence

Nearly 5,000 protestors were removed this morning, but hundreds more arrived, some of them from fishing villages in the area. The police warned that the crowd had been infiltrated by people determined to disrupt the peace. However, the police was also criticised for allegedly using batons or lathis early this morning on protestors. Actor Kamal Haasan tweeted, "This is a mistake. Aggressive police action on students passive resistance will not bear good results."