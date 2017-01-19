As Jallikattu Protests Swell, Tamil Nadu Looks At Legal Way Out: 10 Points

Thousands at Chennai's Marina Beach to protest against Jallikattu ban, protesters want PETA banned

Chennai: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today that he cannot use an ordinance or executive order to remove a ban on bull-taming festival Jallikattu, the AIADMK government is said to be considering bringing an ordinance under a state law to circumvent the ban. Mr Panneerselvam has extended his stay in Delhi to get legal opinion on his options as a protest by thousands of people at Chennai's famous Marina Beach entered its third day. The protesters demand that Jallikattu be brought back to Tamil Nadu.