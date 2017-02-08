Amid Tamil Nadu Turmoil, Governor Vidyasagar Rao Has Evening Plans In Mumbai

Amid a revolt in Tamil Nadu's ruling party, which has left a gap in leadership, Governor Vidyasagar Rao appears to have plans that will keep him in Mumbai till at least this evening. As the party waits for him to return to Chennai for the swearing in of VK Sasikala, who was chosen by lawmakers to take over as Chief Minister from O Panneerselvam, it now has a rebellion to handle.At 5 pm, Mr Rao, who has additional charge of Maharashtra, is to attend a convocation function at the Institute of Chemical Technology. Sources said this morning that the governor had "no Tamil Nadu plans" in his schedule for now.Deferring his decision may be the right option, says Soli Sorabjee, former Attorney General of India."In an extraordinary situation the governor can exert his discretion. The governor can defer the swearing in given the circumstances," Mr Sorabjee told NDTV.The AIADMK disagrees, and says the governor is bound to administer the oath of office to a new Chief Minister since he has already accepted Mr Panneerselvam's resignation.Last night, Mr Panneerselvam, the staunch J Jayalalithaa loyalist who took over as Chief Minister after her death in December, declared that he was her chosen successor and he is ready to take back his resignation if party workers wanted.After the AIADMK decided this weekend to bring Ms Sasikala as Chief Minister, the governor held off on a decision as he reportedly consulted legal experts on whether she should take charge at a time an important Supreme Court verdict on a corruption case against her is due.The Supreme Court is expected to decide next week whether Ms Sasikala is guilty of amassing a fortune, along with former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, far exceeding their known sources of income, in the 1990s. Both Jayalalithaa and Sasikala went to jail in Bengaluru in 2014; Mr Panneerselvam stepped in dutifully as Chief Minister. When they were acquitted, Karnataka challenged it in Supreme Court.Mr Sorabjee said the governor "should not act immediately and wait for the Supreme Court to give its verdict on Sasikala." What if, he questioned, the verdict went against the 61-year-old?"There is no hurry. The governor should act independently and not as a mouthpiece of the Centre," said the senior legal expert.