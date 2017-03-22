AIADMK Poll Symbol Put On Freeze By Election Commission: Sources

The two AIADMK camps led by O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala on Wednesday lost the chance to use the party's "two leaves" symbol and the party's abbreviated name, during the prestigious by election for the RK Nagar seat that fell vacant after the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The Election Commission has ordered that neither of the two factions can use either the two leaves poll symbol or the party's abbreviated name, AIADMK in the election campaign scheduled for April 12.The commission's order came at the end of a day-long marathon hearing. The two parties have been given time till tomorrow morning to choose a new symbol for the by polls and tweak the party name.O Panneerselvam, or OPS, the trusted lieutenant of the former chief minister had taken charge after the party matriarch's death in December but was, according to him, forced to quit by VK Sasikala, who was later convicted by the Supreme Court to four years in jail in a two-decade old disproportionate assets case where Jayalalithaa was also an accused. Before she went to a Bengaluru jail, Sasikala, however, appointed nephew TTV Dinakaran as the party's deputy chief and her proxy, E Palaniswamy, as chief minister.She continues to be the party chief as there is no provision to bar a convict from heading a political party. The law only restricts the convict from contesting elections within six years after completing the jail term.Her camp has named Mr Dinakaran as its candidate from RK Nagar seat, pitted against OPS camp's heavyweight E Madhusudanan. Also in the fray for the seat is another claimant for Jayalalithaa legacy, niece Deepa Jayakumar.Together with his handful of supporters, OPS had last tried to dislodge chief minister but Palaniswami sailed through the trust vote with ease, a point that the Sasikala-Dinakaran camp has made before the Election Commission to demonstrate that it represents the real AIADMK. It has also contended that it had overwhelming support in the party's top body, the General Council and Executive Council.The OPS camp, on the other hand, has submitted 6,000 affidavits by AIADMK functionaries who, it claims, command the support of around 43 lakh AIADMK cadres.