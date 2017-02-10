AIADMK Lawmakers 'Missing' For 2 Days, High Court Asks Police For Report

Highlights Since Wednesday, nearly all AIADMK legislators have been sequestered Ms Sasikala wants to ensure they do not deflect to her opponent Mr Panneerselvam's supporters say legislators are being held 'hostage'

Over 120 lawmakers of the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu have not been seen since Wednesday, closely guarded by VK Sasikala lest they defect to O Panneerselvam, the man who has challenged her claim to the Chief Minister's post. The police in Chennai have been asked by the Madras High Court to submit a report on the lawmakers, reports news agency ANI. Chennai police chief S George met Governor C Vidyasagar Rao amid complaints by Mr Panneerselvam's supporters that the lawmakers are being held "hostage".On Wednesday, the lawmakers were divided into groups at the AIADMK headquarters and packed off to hotels and resorts where they were to stay until they were paraded before the governor. One of the lawmakers left a bus excusing himself for a bathroom break and didn't return; SP Shanmuganathan was later seen at Mr Panneerselvam's house. Another lawmaker's husband reported her missing in a court petition.Of the 134 AIADMK lawmakers in the state, five have crossed over to Mr Panneerselvam, who resigned as Chief Minister earlier this week but now says he was forced by Ms Sasikala to quit and has the right to remain in the post.Attempts by the media and people to contact the "missing" lawmakers have also failed so far. A list of names and phone numbers has been widely shared on Twitter as part of a "Call Your MLA" campaign that urges people to dial lawmakers and express their opinion about who should be chief minister. The campaign has been initiated and powered by supporters of Mr Panneerselvam, who has growing online support even though he lacks the numbers."All MLAs lodged in the resort have willingly switched off their mobile phones as they are getting threatening calls," said B Valarmathi, an AIADMK leader, on allegations that the lawmakers have been forced to give up their cellphones.Mr Panneerselvam has asked for five days to prove that he has the support of his party lawmakers.A handful of party stalwarts like V Maitreyan and E Madhusudhanan have joined him.The high court had yesterday dismissed petitions alleging "illegal detention" of lawmakers after the government's lawyers said the legislators are "free to move around." To bolster that claim, Ms Sasikala's aides said some of the legislators could be found at a local hostel used by out-of-town lawmakers; a quick visit there revealed none.Minister K Pandiarajan, who is in the Sasikala camp, claimed that the legislators are being kept out-of-bounds to "protect them from being trolled".