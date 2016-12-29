Collapse
AIADMK Makes It Official - 'Chinamma' Sasikala Natarajan Will Be Party Chief

Tamil Nadu | Edited by | Updated: December 29, 2016 10:57 IST
At key meet, AIADMK leaders have decided to work under Sasikala Natarajan, J Jayalalithaa's closest aide

Chennai:  Keeping an empty seat for their leader J Jayalalithaa, who died earlier this month, Tamil Nadu's ruling party AIADMK today decided to work under the leadership of her closest friend Sasikala Natarajan.

In a key meeting this morning, party leaders approved of a resolution that said Ms Natarajan will be general secretary.

Days after Ms Jayalalithaa died, the party had announced that Ms Natarajan would replace her as the chief of her party.

Ms Natarajan, 54, is known in the party as "Chinamma (mother's younger sister)".
 
aiadmk general council meet

AIADMK leaders at party's general council meeting on Thursday

Amma or mother is how lakhs of supporters referred to Ms Jayalalithaa, who was Chief Minister when she died on December 5.

AIADMK spokesperson C Ponnaiyan had said earlier: "Sasikala has functioned as the conscience of Amma."

