AIADMK (Amma) To Challenge Income Tax Department's Complaint Legally: C Dhinakaran

Chennai: The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) faction today vowed to tackle a police complaint against its state ministers for allegedly obstructing income tax officials in conducting searches at Health Minister C Vijayabaskar's house.
AIADMK (Amma) Deputy General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran claimed the three ministers had gone to Mr Vijayabaskar's house to meet him when the income tax raids were being conducted there last week.
"They were allowed (to meet Mr Vijayabaskar) and returned. Suddenly they (IT officials) have filed a complaint. We will face it legally," he told reporters.
The income tax department, in a letter to city police commissioner Karan Singha yesterday, has accused the three ministers of not allowing its officers to perform their duties and conduct the searches.
It alleged they had barged into Mr Vijayabaskar's residence and 'obstructed' the officials.
The searches on the premises of Mr Vijayabaskar had allegedly revealed routing of Rs 89 crore for "distribution among voters" in R K Nagar assembly constituency, where the by-poll scheduled for April 12 was cancelled over the charges of use of money power.
Mr Dhinakaran also dismissed as 'rumours' the speculations that Mr Vijayabaskar could be replaced in the K Palaniswamy cabinet in view of the income tax searches.
To a question, he said he would be the AIADMK (Amma) faction's candidate whenever by-poll to RK Nagar was held.
Mr Dhinakaran has been fielded by the party in the constituency, where the by-election was necessitated due to demise of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.