Ahead Of Presidential Poll, Sonia Gandhi's Birthday Wishes To Karunanidhi A grand birthday celebration has been planned for M Karunanidhi's borthday on Saturday for which several top leaders from opposition parties are expected to fly down to Chennai.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sonia Gandhi called M Karunanidhi one of the tallest leaders among current politicians. (File) Chennai: Congress president Sonia Gandhi wished DMK chief M Karunanidhi good health and long life ahead of his 94th birthday on Saturday.



Mrs Gandhi referred to the DMK veteran as one of the tallest among contemporary political leaders, and said it was not an easy task to remain at the helm of a political party for 48 continuous years. "It is quite possible that it is a record in politics in any democratic country," she said in her message a copy of which was released today by DMK.



Mrs Gandhi message comes at a time when the Congress is attempting to gather support from the opposition parties over a joint candidate for the July presidential election.



A grand birthday celebration has been planned for Saturday for which several top leaders from opposition parties are expected to fly down to Chennai.



Mr Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi travelled to Patna last month to invite



Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury are among the other politicians attending the birthday bash.



The



Mr Stalin denied that the non-NDA parties will discuss the strategy for the presidential election.



Mr Karunanidhi, who has served as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister five times, has not been seen in public for several months due to health issue. As he is not well enough to make a public appearance on his birthday, the



(With inputs from PTI)



Congress president Sonia Gandhi wished DMK chief M Karunanidhi good health and long life ahead of his 94th birthday on Saturday.Mrs Gandhi referred to the DMK veteran as one of the tallest among contemporary political leaders, and said it was not an easy task to remain at the helm of a political party for 48 continuous years. "It is quite possible that it is a record in politics in any democratic country," she said in her message a copy of which was released today by DMK.Mrs Gandhi message comes at a time when the Congress is attempting to gather support from the opposition parties over a joint candidate for the July presidential election.A grand birthday celebration has been planned for Saturday for which several top leaders from opposition parties are expected to fly down to Chennai.Mr Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi travelled to Patna last month to invite Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad . The two leaders have confirmed their attendance.Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury are among the other politicians attending the birthday bash.The BJP, however, is not invited for the function . "The BJP has announced their first job is to eliminate the Dravidian movement and we don't want to create an uncomfortable situation inviting them to share the dais with our leader," Mr Karunanidhi's younger son MK Stalin has said.Mr Stalin denied that the non-NDA parties will discuss the strategy for the presidential election.Mr Karunanidhi, who has served as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister five times, has not been seen in public for several months due to health issue. As he is not well enough to make a public appearance on his birthday, the DMK has created a website where supporters can post their wishes.(With inputs from PTI)