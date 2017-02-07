After Pandian Bombshell, AIADMK Says Veteran Leader Trying to Split Party

Veteran AIADMK leader PH Pandian and party spokesperson CR Saraswathi engaged in a volley of accusations on air today, ending in Ms Saraswathi slamming the phone down after accusing Mr Pandian of trying to split the party. Mr Pandian has dropped a bombshell by alleging that Ms Jayalalithaa's death in December last year was unnatural and has demanded an investigation into "VK Sasikala's conduct."The former Tamil Nadu Speaker's is the first voice of dissent from within the ruling party against Ms Sasikala, J Jayalalithaa's close companion of many years, now elected by party legislators to be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Her oath ceremony has been delayed by the unavailability of the Governor, who is reportedly reluctant to hurry through with it."We won't split the party. We will take over. Sasikala cannot be there permanently," Mr Pandian, also a founder member of the AIADMK, told NDTV, saying dismissively, "Who is Chinamma? We only know Amma." Ms Jayalalithaa was known as Amma or mother to her supporters, who now call Ms Sasikala Chinamma, or mother's younger sister.Mr Pandian alleged that "90 per cent of the party is against Sasikala and she has no right to be party general secretary."Ms Saraswati slammed Mr Pandian accusing him of earlier having "created trouble for Amma. Then he shamelessly joined her." Mr Pandian's family, she said, "Are enjoying high posts in the party."At a separate press conference, Ms Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar too strongly opposed the move to make Ms Sasikala Chief Minister, warning that "there will be political stability.""It's a very sad day for Tamil Nadu. She is not a person the people voted for," said Ms Jayakumar, a journalist, adding, "only a democratically elected leader should become Chief Minister."Ms Jayakumar said a lot of people in the AIADMK are unhappy with Ms Sasikala's leadership and "I am considering inviting some of them for my venture." Both she and Mr Pandian have said they will announce their "future plans" on February 24, Ms Jayalalithaa's birthday.Ms Jayalalithaa's niece has said Ms Sasikala's not being an elected leader and her being named in a corruption case disqualify her for the state's top job. The corruption case is being heard by the Supreme Court which is expected to pronounce verdict on it.Rival political parties in Tamil Nadu have appealed to the state Governor C Vidyasagr Rao to hold off Sasikala's oath ceremony till then. Mr Rao has already accepted the resignation of the AIADMK's O Panneerselvam, who stepped down as Chief Minister to make way for Ms Sasikala, who was chosen to lead the party days after the death of Ms Jayalalithaa.