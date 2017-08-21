After Merger, AIADMK's Fresh Challenge From Sasikala Supporters: 10 Facts

Warring factions of Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK announced a merger on Monday.

Chennai: After months of hard negotiations and several false starts, as two rival factions of Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK announced a merger, dissent rose from 18 party lawmakers who are opposed to the decision to expel VK Sasikala. The lawmakers say they will meet the Governor tomorrow to decide on their next course of action - a comment that is seen as a potential threat to the government of Chief Minister E Palaniswami, which has 134 members in the 234-member assembly. The expulsion of Ms Sasikala was a pre-condition of the faction led by O Panneerselvam for joining the larger group led by Mr Palaniswami.