After 48-Hour Jallikattu Protest, A Deadline Has Gone, Over To Chief Minister: 10 Points

Thousands at Chennai's Marina Beach to protest against Jallikattu ban, protesters want PETA banned
Chennai: Chennai's massive, spontaneous Jallikattu protest at the Marina Beach is 48 hours old now and the thousands of young protesters demanding that a ban on the bull taming festival be lifted, have called for an escalation. As a 5 pm deadline that they had set today for the state government to make an announcement ended, the protesters appealed for a transport strike tomorrow and have requested policemen to wear black ribbons to show their support. All eyes are now on Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was told today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the centre would not issue an ordinance or executive order to remove the Jallikattu ban, imposed by the Supreme Court.
Here are the top 10 developments of the story:
Tamil Nadu's top actors and other film personalities will join the protests from Friday morning and cinemas will remain closed all day. Buses, taxis and autorickshaws will be off the roads, say transporters and traders have said markets will be closed.
Lakhs began to protest across Tamil Nadu after Jallikattu was not held for a third year running on Pongal, celebrated last Saturday. The Chennai agitation began on Tuesday after the arrest of many Jallikattu protesters in Madurai district's Alanganallur town.
What began as a gathering of about 50 protesters at Chennai's famous beach front had swelled to 15,000, the police estimate, by late Wednesday evening, with many people joining the protest in response to appeals on social media. The protesters, mostly young students and professionals, say their fight is for their culture and Tamil pride and reject the allegation that Jallikattu is cruel to the bulls.
There are no leaders at the Chennai protest and while politicians have been kept out - the DMK's MK Stalin and others were asked to leave - the peaceful agitation has drawn the support of film stars, singers and sportsmen from the state. "#jallikattu is a cultural symbol. Respect it. Im all for animal rights but here that is not the point. tradition & livelihood are," tweeted Chess Grand Master Viswanathan Anand.
Thousands of protesters slept in the open on the beach the last two nights and are preparing for another. In the morning today they cleared the area, which is a litter-free zone. Many who joined the protest later have brought food and water with them. Mobile toilets have been organised for those spending long hours at the beach front.
PM Modi told Mr Panneerselvam at a meeting today that while the centre appreciates the cultural significance of Jallikattu, it cannot intervene as the matter is being heard by the Supreme Court. But the PM said, "The centre would be supportive of steps taken by the State government."
The protesters say they see that as a cue for the Panneerselvam government to now take steps to bring back Jallikattu. "We will take a good decision soon," said the Chief Minister after meeting PM Modi, who, he said, "respects Tamil sentiments."
The Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu in 2014 on a petition by animal rights activists who say the centuries old festival is cruel to bulls. The court later rejected a Tamil Nadu petition seeking a review of its decision and last year also stayed a notification by the Centre allowing Jallikattu. It has finished hearing that case and will give verdict soon.
Animal rights activists allege that the organisers of Jallikattu drug the bulls to make them unsteady and throw chilli powder in their faces to agitate them as they are released from a holding pen. PETA has said if the Centre brings an ordinance to allow Jallikattu, it will challenge it legally.