After 48-Hour Jallikattu Protest, A Deadline Has Gone, Over To Chief Minister: 10 Points

Thousands at Chennai's Marina Beach to protest against Jallikattu ban, protesters want PETA banned

Chennai: Chennai's massive, spontaneous Jallikattu protest at the Marina Beach is 48 hours old now and the thousands of young protesters demanding that a ban on the bull taming festival be lifted, have called for an escalation. As a 5 pm deadline that they had set today for the state government to make an announcement ended, the protesters appealed for a transport strike tomorrow and have requested policemen to wear black ribbons to show their support. All eyes are now on Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was told today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the centre would not issue an ordinance or executive order to remove the Jallikattu ban, imposed by the Supreme Court.