Budget
Collapse
Expand

Advantage Team Sasikala, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao Calls Them For Meeting: 10 Points

Tamil Nadu | Edited by | Updated: February 16, 2017 11:39 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Advantage Team Sasikala, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao Calls Them For Meeting: 10 Points

Tamil Nadu Governor will meet E Palanisamy at 11.30 am, he may get invite to take oath as Chief Minister

Chennai:  Governor C Vidyasagar Rao will the AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami amid buzz that he could invite him to take oath as Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister. If that happens, the swearing in ceremony could be held by this evening, sources said, and a floor test within three days of that for the new chief minister to prove he has majority support in the state legislature. Governor Rao had heard competing pitches on Wednesday night from Mr Palaniswami and acting chief minister O Panneerselvam. Mr Palaniswami and a few other ministers have left the five star resort where they have been sequestered for nine days, to meet the Governor.
Here are the 10 developments in this big story:
  1. Mr Palaniswami and a few other ministers have reached the Raj Bhavan from the five star resort where they have been sequestered for nine days to meet the Governor. Camp Sasikala claimed victory tweeting, "Honourable Governor invites AIADMK's legislature party leader Thiru.Edapadi K.Palanisamy.#Amma's Victory."
  2. Mr Palaniswami, handpicked by party chief VK Sasikala, claims the support of 124 of the AIADMK's 134 legislators. O Panneerselvam has said he has the support of 11 legislators, but expects many more to back him once they are "free" from what he calls "captivity" at the resort near Chennai.
  3. 124 party MLAs were still at the Golden Bay Resort in Mahabalipuram on Thursday morning and several told reporters that they were not being pressured to stay and that they would do the bidding of the "high command" or Ms Sasikala, who was jailed in Bengaluru on Wednesday to serve four years for corruption, putting end to her bid for chief minister.
  4. Ms Sasikala has chosen her loyalist Mr Palaniswami in her place to ensure she keeps control of the party and government from jail.
  5. There has been no official word yet from the Governor, who has consulted legal and constitutional experts.
  6. If Mr Palaniswami is invited to form government, he will have to prove in a vote of confidence that he has the support of 117 MLAs or more in the 235 member state assembly.
  7. Vastly outnumbered, the camp of Mr Panneerselvam or OPS has pinned its strategy on a handful more party MLAs crossing over to its side - it needs less than ten for Mr Palaniswami to be short of the majority mark.
  8. Mr Panneerselvam, who took oath as Chief Minister in December of the death of the party's powerful matriarch J Jayalalithaa, has alleged that he had to resign under pressure last week. He has appealed to party MLAs to unite and back him.
  9. One legislator who left the resort to join Mr Panneerselvam has filed a police case against Ms Sasikala alleging that he was "kidnapped" and taken there.
  10. Team Sasikala has accused the Governor of "inordinate delay" in inviting it to form government. The AIADMK  launched an online campaign yesterday asking the public to complain in writing to President about the delay, which it alleges, allowed Mr Panneerselvam to engineer defections.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READTrump Pulls Back From Two-State Plan
Tamil Nadu CrisisEdappadi K PalaniswamiO PanneerselvamVK SasikalaC Vidyasagar RaoTamil NaduTamil Nadu GovernorTamil Nadu Chief Minister

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2Live ScoreSasikalaISRO

................................ Advertisement ................................