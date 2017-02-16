Advantage Team Sasikala, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao Calls Them For Meeting: 10 Points

Tamil Nadu Governor will meet E Palanisamy at 11.30 am, he may get invite to take oath as Chief Minister

Chennai: Governor C Vidyasagar Rao will the AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami amid buzz that he could invite him to take oath as Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister. If that happens, the swearing in ceremony could be held by this evening, sources said, and a floor test within three days of that for the new chief minister to prove he has majority support in the state legislature. Governor Rao had heard competing pitches on Wednesday night from Mr Palaniswami and acting chief minister O Panneerselvam. Mr Palaniswami and a few other ministers have left the five star resort where they have been sequestered for nine days, to meet the Governor.