Advantage Team Sasikala, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao Calls Them For Meeting: 10 Points

Tamil Nadu Governor will meet E Palanisamy at 11.30 am, he may get invite to take oath as Chief Minister
Chennai: Governor C Vidyasagar Rao will the AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami amid buzz that he could invite him to take oath as Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister. If that happens, the swearing in ceremony could be held by this evening, sources said, and a floor test within three days of that for the new chief minister to prove he has majority support in the state legislature. Governor Rao had heard competing pitches on Wednesday night from Mr Palaniswami and acting chief minister O Panneerselvam. Mr Palaniswami and a few other ministers have left the five star resort where they have been sequestered for nine days, to meet the Governor.
Here are the 10 developments in this big story:
Mr Palaniswami and a few other ministers have reached the Raj Bhavan from the five star resort where they have been sequestered for nine days to meet the Governor. Camp Sasikala claimed victory tweeting, "Honourable Governor invites AIADMK's legislature party leader Thiru.Edapadi K.Palanisamy.#Amma's Victory."
124 party MLAs were still at the Golden Bay Resort in Mahabalipuram on Thursday morning and several told reporters that they were not being pressured to stay and that they would do the bidding of the "high command" or Ms Sasikala, who was jailed in Bengaluru on Wednesday to serve four years for corruption, putting end to her bid for chief minister.
Ms Sasikala has chosen her loyalist Mr Palaniswami in her place to ensure she keeps control of the party and government from jail.
Mr Panneerselvam, who took oath as Chief Minister in December of the death of the party's powerful matriarch J Jayalalithaa, has alleged that he had to resign under pressure last week. He has appealed to party MLAs to unite and back him.
Team Sasikala has accused the Governor of "inordinate delay" in inviting it to form government. The AIADMK launched an online campaign yesterday asking the public to complain in writing to President about the delay, which it alleges, allowed Mr Panneerselvam to engineer defections.