Actor Dhanush Paternity Case: Madras High Court Stays Proceedings

The Madras High Court has stayed the proceedings on a paternity claim over actor Dhanush made by an elderly couple. The case will now be heard on March 9.A Madurai-based elderly couple had moved a lower court claiming that the popular actor is their son. The couple alleges that Dhanush ran away from a hostel while studying in eleventh standard to join the film world.On Tuesday, the actor appeared before the Madras High Court. Two doctors including the Dean of the Madurai Medical College Hospital examined him to verify the personal identification marks given by the couple.The Class 10 certificate of the actor that was produced by the couple points to a mole near his collar bone and a scar on his left elbow. They argue the birth certificate presented by Dhanush is fake and obtained 10 years after his birth.The couple has claimed in the Melur court that Dhanush was their third son and also sought a monthly maintenance of Rs 65,000 as they were in a very poor financial position.The elderly couple - Kathiresan and Meenakshi - claim that Dhanush joined film director Kasturi Raja, who is believed to be his biological father, as a domestic help and was accepted as a son following his success in the film world. Mr Kathiresan claims that Mr Raja belonged to Naicker community (BC) from Theni district.Dhanush's lawyers, however, claim that the couple lodged a fake complaint in an attempt to extract money from the actor. Mr Kathiresan, 63, works as a bus conductor while his wife is a housewife.