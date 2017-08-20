A Signal From Rajinikanth On Politics? Frenzy Rises Ahead Of Trichy Meet

The fans of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth are expected to gather in Trichy today for public meeting that is being seen as a trial balloon for his political plunge. While the meeting is ostensibly for prohibition and is said to have the star's approval, fans say they will demand that Rajinikanth join politics soonest."I will take back fans' expectations to Rajini," said Tamilaruvimanian, a Gandhian. The actor, he said will also attend the meeting and speak on popular issues like inter-linking of rivers, the need for good governance and a corruption-free state.The buzz about Rajinikanth's foray into politics rose over the last two years as the BJP made overtures and the star met a few leaders including BJP's Poonam Mahajan. Party chief Amit Shah has said Rajinikanth was welcome to join the party. There were even expectations that he would launch his own party.The 67-year-old, however, has given out mixed signals. In May, he had said, "If God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow," triggering fan frenzy. As local BJP leaders immediately invited him to join the party, the actor gave a cryptic reply. "Whatever I had to say I said, now I have nothing more to say" he had said.Rajinikanth, who had been the neighbor of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at Chennai's posh Poes Garden, managed to keep his distance from politics over the years. Even when Narendra Modi had met him during the Lok Sabha election campaign in 2014, the superstar had stayed away from getting involved in politics.Recently, Rajinikanth had also attended a meeting organised by the state's main opposition party, the DMK.