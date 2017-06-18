90 Kg Of Heroin, Other Drugs Found In Bust Worth Rs 71 Crore

In a major drug seizure outside Chennai, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has recovered 90 kg of heroin and other drugs worth 71 crore.Based on a tip-off, officials raided a detergent manufacturing factory that was allegedly manufacturing drugs near the Red Hills area.Ten people including a Malaysian national have been arrested.The DRI also raided the warehouse and found methamphetamine, another drug and raw materials used to manufacture it.These materials were transported from the warehouse to the factory in Red Hills where the drugs were "cooked" and the finished products were taken back to the warehouse for distribution or export, a statement from DRI said.Further investigation is on.