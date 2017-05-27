5 Women Workers Dead, 2 Injured After Lightning Strikes Chimney Of Rice Mill In Tamil Nadu

Five women were killed after lightning struck the chimney of a rice mill in Chengam, Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Two other women suffered injuries.

Chennai:  Five women were killed after lightning struck the chimney of a rice mill in Chengam, Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Two other women suffered injuries.

The incident took place at Thalavanaickenpettai in Chengam taluk. The women, all workers at the rice mill, had taken shelter following rains. The district and it's adjoining areas experienced heavy downpour.

"The women had taken shelter in a go down following rains when the 50-foot-high chimney crumbled on them," said District Collector Prasad Vadanera told NDTV.

An investigation is currently underway, informed authorities.

Recently, three people were killed after lightning struck in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.

