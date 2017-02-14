2 Months After Jayalalithaa's Death, One More Conviction, Sharp Comments

Nearly two months after the death of J Jayalalithaa, a Supreme Court judgement has said there is evidence of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's corruption. But judges said because Ms Jayalalithaa - Accused No 1 in the case - has died, the conviction stands abated. Legal experts stress that this does not mean a clean chit.The judgement talks of the inextricable link between Jayalalithaa and VK Sasikala, her long-time companion, whose ambition to become Chief Minister was cut short by today's conviction.The verdict had strong words for Mr Jayalalithaa, saying she had given general "power of attorney" in favour of Sasikala and it was unlikely she was unaware of her wrongdoings."The firms and companies were operative from the residence of Jayalalithaa and it can't be accepted that she was unaware of the same even though she feigned ignorance of activities carried on by Sasikala and the other accused," the judgement said.The facts and circumstances "undoubtedly point out that Sasikala (and other accused) were accommodated in the house of Jayalalithaa pursuant to the criminal conspiracy hatched by them" to grab the former chief minister's wealth, said the judges."On the basis of the reasoning of the court, Jayalalithaa would have been convicted had she been alive," former additional Solicitor General Raju Ramachandran told NDTV.Jayalalithaa, a powerful and charismatic politician who had an iron grip on her party men and commanded the unswerving loyalty of thousands of AIADMK leaders and workers, battled many court cases in her lifetime.Today's case dates back to 1996, when she became Chief Minister for the first time. She and Sasikala were accused of amassing a fortune that was far more than her known sources of income.After Ms Jayalalithaa and Ms Sasikala were both acquitted in 2015, an appeal was filed in the Supreme Court.Ms Jayalalithaa, a former film actor, had to step down as Chief Minister twice over corruption cases.In 2001, the Supreme Court struck down her appointment saying she faced conviction in what was widely known as the Tansi land scam.She was acquitted in the case that was linked to the construction of a hotel in violation of rules.She again had to give up her post in 2015, after her conviction in the assets case.Of the cases filed against her over the years, Ms Jayalalithaa was also cleared in quite a few.