2 Dead, 80 Injured In Jallikattu Event In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: April 17, 2017 00:47 IST
2 spectators died while 80 were injured in the 'jallikattu' sport, the police said. (File Photo)

Sivaganga:  Two spectators died, one of them gored by a bull, and 80 persons were injured in the 'jallikattu' (bull taming) sport at M Pudur area of the district today, police said.

Thirty-two-year-old Thirunavakarau, an engineering graduate, died on the spot after he was attacked by the bull, while another man "died of shock" when another bull ran towards him.

The bull dashed into the barricade, behind which the man was standing. Out of shock, he suffered a cardiac arrest, collapsed and died on the spot, police said.

A total of 80 persons, mostly bull tamers, were injured in the event, they said.

Most of the injured were treated as outpatients at the medical outpost set up at the venue, while a few others were hospitalised.

Besides this, five persons were injured in a clash between two groups of bull tamers over the reported wrong announcement of the prize winners by the organisers.

Most of the prizes, including motorbikes, were damaged in the violence, police said.

Ten persons have been detained in connection with the clash, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

