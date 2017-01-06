Collapse
Expand

14-Year-Old Girl Dies During Boxing Match In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu | Written by | Updated: January 06, 2017 20:24 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
14-Year-Old Girl Dies During Boxing Match In Tamil Nadu

K Maareeswari collapsed during the boxing match and was rushed to hospital where she died.

Chennai:  A 14-year-old girl collapsed and died during a boxing match in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district today. The tragedy happened in front of the mother's girl.

K Maareeswari, a class nine student, was participating in the 46 kg category at the district level boxing meet when the tragedy happened. She was taken to a private hospital and was later shifted to the district general hospital where she died.

Tuticorin District SP Ashwin Kotnis said, "We've registered a case of accidental death. We are investigating. It appears she felt giddy during the match. Her mother was accompanying her."

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READNitish Kumar's 200-Crore Showcasing Of Brand Bihar Is A Hit
Tuticorin districtgirl dies boxing matchgirl collapses boxing matchTamil Nadu girls boxing

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreCES 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................