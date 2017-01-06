14-Year-Old Girl Dies During Boxing Match In Tamil Nadu

A 14-year-old girl collapsed and died during a boxing match in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district today. The tragedy happened in front of the mother's girl.K Maareeswari, a class nine student, was participating in the 46 kg category at the district level boxing meet when the tragedy happened. She was taken to a private hospital and was later shifted to the district general hospital where she died.Tuticorin District SP Ashwin Kotnis said, "We've registered a case of accidental death. We are investigating. It appears she felt giddy during the match. Her mother was accompanying her."