It Will Be Chief Minister VK Sasikala: 10 Facts On Her Journey

CHennai: More than a month after she took over as AIADMK General Secretary following Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death, VK Sasikala was today elected legislature party leader, paving the way for her to become the Chief Minister. At a meeting of party legislators in Chennai, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam proposed Ms Sasikala's name as legislature party leader. Sixty-one-year-old Ms Sasikala, Ms Jayalalithaa's shadow in public for nearly three decades, later drove to the party headquarters where she was greeted by Mr Panneerselvam and senior party leaders.