It Will Be Chief Minister VK Sasikala: 10 Facts On Her Journey

CHennai: More than a month after she took over as AIADMK General Secretary following Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death, VK Sasikala was today elected legislature party leader, paving the way for her to become the Chief Minister. At a meeting of party legislators in Chennai, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam proposed Ms Sasikala's name as legislature party leader. Sixty-one-year-old Ms Sasikala, Ms Jayalalithaa's shadow in public for nearly three decades, later drove to the party headquarters where she was greeted by Mr Panneerselvam and senior party leaders.
Here is a 10-point profile of VK Sasikala:
There were strong calls for Ms Sasikala to take over as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after she was appointed AIADMK chief following Jayalalithaa's death in December. The AIADMK contended that it was unwise for the party and government to have different power centres in the state and thus, vociferously demanded her elevation and Mr Panneerselvam's removal.
While Ms Sasikala has neither been an elected member of the Tamil Nadu assembly nor held any official post in the government, she was considered to be the closest aide of former Chief Minister Ms Jayalalithaa. She had a considerable say in appointments and in the selection of candidates.
Ms Jayalalithaa was introduced to Ms Sasikala - a former video store owner - in the 1980s and over the years, she became a permanent presence in the actor-turned-politician's her life and home.
Her nephew was adopted by the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as a foster son. In 1995, Jayalalithaa was accused of misusing state resources to fund the wedding of Ms Sasikala's nephew.
The friends, however, had a brief falling out in December 2011, after Ms Jayalalithaa expelled Ms Sasikala, her husband and family members from the party for allegedly plotting against her.
Four months later, Ms Sasikala publicly distanced herself from her family and rejoined Jayalalithaa.
On December 31, she formally took over as general secretary of the AIADMK, fuelling speculation that she would, eventually, take charge as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.
Speculations of Ms Sasikala taking over as Chief Minister by the end of January were strong but the massive protests across the state over demanding the removal of the ban on the bull-taming festival of Jallikattu delayed it.
Ms Sasikala's takeover has been preceded by a number of changes in the government and the party. Former Chief Secretary Sheela Balakrishnan, an advisor to the Tamil Nadu government, was relieved off her duties along with other senior bureaucrats. Ms Sasikala also appointed 23 people as office party bearers.