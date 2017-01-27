Police In Kashmir Clear 4 Km Of Snow To Rescue Stranded Pregnant Woman

Two pregnant women, stuck in their houses due to heavy snowfall, were shifted by police to a hospital in Anantnag district, while eight residential houses and three school buildings were damaged in different parts of the Kashmir valley, police said today.Dilshada was stranded in her snowbound Aaroo village in the periphery of Pahalgam hill resort, 100 kms from here, in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.After getting information, a police team acted swiftly and cleared snow on about 4 kms of road from Pahalgam to Aaroo and crossed 8 kms by foot to lend a helping hand to the family to shift the pregnant woman to hospital, a police spokesman said.Another pregnant woman Masooda Jan, a resident of Panzgam village of Kokernag, in Anantnag district got stranded on road while on way to hospital and was subsequently rescued by police and evacuated to hospital, the spokesman said.He said four residential houses were damaged due to heavy snowfall at village Watto in Kulgam district while a government middle school was damaged at Hakradan village of the south Kashmir district.A building of Government Middle School Sapplan and old building of Primary School at Dalwash also got damaged due to heavy snowfall in Budgam district of central Kashmir, the spokesman said.He said two residential houses were also damaged at Ladoora village of Sopore in Baramulla district, one house each in Tikipora village of Kupwara district and Nigenpora- Qazigund in Kulgam district.Most parts of Kashmir especially the high altitude areas experienced heavy snowfall during the past three days.