Election Commission Asks Administration To Gear Up For Anantnag By-Poll

The Election Commission on Tuesday asked the district officials to gear up for the smooth conduct of the May 25 by-poll to Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir."Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Shantmanu called on the officials to gear up men and machinery in the run-up to the forthcoming bypoll for the Anantnag parliamentary seat," an official spokesman said.An Election Commission team, slated to visit Jammu and Kashmir for an on-the-spot assessment ahead of the Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll, postponed its trip.The team instead interacted with candidates, field election officers and civil and police officials concerned via video conferencing."The team postponed the visit due to a religious festival there. District administration and police officials would have come to Srinagar to interact with the Commission. It is better they stay in their areas due to festivities and the resultant law and order scenario," said a senior official here.The by-poll to Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, vacated by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti following her election to State assembly last year, was scheduled on April 12 but had to be postponed till May 25 following large scale violence during the April 9 by-poll to Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.Mr Shantmanu chaired a meeting of the officials to review the poll preparations.The meeting was attended by all the district electoral officers from the four districts of the Anantnag parliamentary constituency, and assistant returning officers, the spokesman said.Mr Shantmanu asked the officials to undertake all required steps necessary for the successful conduct of the by-poll and maintain a round-the-clock grievance cell so that prompt action could be taken on any complaint related to the election.The CEO also reviewed the communications and transport plan prepared by the administration for the elections.The Election Commission had on April 10 postponed the Anantnag Lok Sabha by-poll to May 25, citing inputs by the Jammu and Kashmir government that law-and-order situation wasnot conducive for polling.The by-election was to be held on April 12. The Election Commission hoped that by May 25 the law and order situation in the constituency would be normal to hold a free and fair poll.