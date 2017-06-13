ATM With Over Rs 5 Lakh Cash Stolen Near Srinagar

Srinagar: Unidentified persons today decamped with an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank, containing cash worth over Rs 5.40 lakh, in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir, police said.
A group of thieves struck Kadalbal area of Pampore, on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, in the early hours and fled with an ATM of the HDFC bank, a police official said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the ATM was carrying Rs 5,40,200, he said.
The police has registered a case and efforts are being made to nab the culprits and recover the stolen machine, the official said.
