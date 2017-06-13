ATM With Over Rs 5 Lakh Cash Stolen Near Srinagar

News Flash
A group of thieves struck Kadalbal area of Pampore, on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, in the early hours and fled with an ATM of the HDFC bank.

Srinagar | | Updated: June 13, 2017 16:48 IST
Preliminary investigation revealed that the ATM was carrying Rs 5,40,200 (Representational)

Srinagar:  Unidentified persons today decamped with an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank, containing cash worth over Rs 5.40 lakh, in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir, police said.

A group of thieves struck Kadalbal area of Pampore, on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, in the early hours and fled with an ATM of the HDFC bank, a police official said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the ATM was carrying Rs 5,40,200, he said.

The police has registered a case and efforts are being made to nab the culprits and recover the stolen machine, the official said.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

