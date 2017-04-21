ATM With Over Rs 12 Lakh Cash Stolen In Anantnag

Srinagar | | Updated: April 21, 2017 18:31 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
ATM With Over Rs 12 Lakh Cash Stolen In Anantnag

This is the second incident of a bank being targeted in south Kashmir within three days.

Srinagar:  Thieves decamped with an ATM of State Bank of India (SBI), containing Rs 12.18 lakh, in Anantnag district of Kashmir, police said today.

"During the intervening night, some unknown thieves stole an SBI ATM at K P Road in Anantnag district that contained Rs 12.18 lakh," a police official said.

He said the police has registered a case and started investigations.

This is the second incident of a bank being targeted in south Kashmir within three days.

On Wednesday, suspected terrorists looted a branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank at gunpoint in Harmain area of Shopian district and decamped with nearly Rs 12 lakh.
 

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READTwo Sides Of Forces In Kashmir: Abused Jawan Vs Human Shield
ATM lootedbank lootedcash stolen

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableMoto E4The Zookeeper's WifeMaatr

................................ Advertisement ................................