ATM With Over Rs 12 Lakh Cash Stolen In Anantnag

Thieves decamped with an ATM of State Bank of India (SBI), containing Rs 12.18 lakh, in Anantnag district of Kashmir, police said today."During the intervening night, some unknown thieves stole an SBI ATM at K P Road in Anantnag district that contained Rs 12.18 lakh," a police official said.He said the police has registered a case and started investigations.This is the second incident of a bank being targeted in south Kashmir within three days.On Wednesday, suspected terrorists looted a branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank at gunpoint in Harmain area of Shopian district and decamped with nearly Rs 12 lakh.