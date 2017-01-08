Collapse
Trinamool Congress Delegation Meets Sudip Bandyopadhyay

South | | Updated: January 08, 2017 21:13 IST
Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested on January 3 by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Kolkata/Bhubaneswar:  A four-member Trinamool Congress delegation on Sunday said it met party's arrested MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay at the CBI Bhubaneswar office.

The delegation included West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, former state minister Manish Gupta, Chandrima Bhattacharya and party MP Subrata Bakshi.

Partha Chatterjee said the delegation met Sudip Bandyopadhyay and added "His confidence is at peak."

"The arrest of Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Paul was to terrorise our party. They will not be able to stop us from protesting against the anti-people move of demonetisation," Chatterjee said at the Bhubaneswar airport.

"It is a political vengeance," Partha Chatterjee said at Kolkata airport.

Bandyopadhyay was arrested on January 3 by the Central Bureau of Investigation on charges of involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund scam and sent to six-day custody. Paul is also in CBI custody.

 

