Tamil Nadu Police Visits Kodagu Resort For AIADMK MLA; Returns Empty Handed

A Tamil Nadu Police team today visited a resort in Kodagu district of Karnataka in search of an AIADMK MLA in connection with a pending case against him.The AIADMK legislators loyal to the Sasikala camp are at present, lodged in the Paddington resort near Kushalnagar.Sources at the resort said MLA Pallaniyappan had left the place yesterday and that his whereabouts were not known.The police team had to return empty handed.The legislators loyal to sidelined party deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran who are cooling their heels in the cooler climes of Kodagu district with turmoil in the party.They are expected to stay at the resort for two more days, the sources said.The visit by the Tamil Nadu Police came as AIADMK's top policy making body eased out jailed interim general secretary V K Sasikala from the post and declared all appointments made by her invalid.Sasikala is in the central jail at Parapana Agragara here since February after the apex court convicted her and two others in a disproportionate assets case.