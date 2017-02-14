'It's A Fatty Judgement,' Said Supreme Court Judges, Then Went Straight To Sasikala Verdict

Highlights Guilty verdict ends Sasikala's short-lived political career Judgement came in big sealed packet, only conclusion was read out Sasikala will serve a four-year sentence and pay a Rs 10 crore fine

It took only a few minutes for two Supreme Court judges to announce the decision that abruptly cut short the political career of VK Sasikala, a long-time companion of J Jayalalithaa. The judges concurred when they held Ms Sasikala guilty of corruption and decided that she has to go to back to jail to serve a four-year sentence.Ms Sasikala, who was hoping to become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has to surrender immediately and also has to pay a 10 crore rupee fine.Five minutes before the hearing, the judgement came to Courtroom number 6 in a big sealed packet."It is a fatty judgement, we will read out the conclusion," said Justice Pinaki Chandra Bose.The second judge, Amitava Roy, said, "We are setting aside the High court judgement and restoring the trial court judgement in full. Case against A1 (Jayalalithaa) is abated. All convicted and surrender forthwith."Ms Sasikala has been found guilty, along with Ms Jayalalithaa, of collecting a fortune beyond their known sources of income in the 1990s.They both were jailed in Bengaluru in 2015 after being convicted by a lower court, but they were let off by the Karnataka High Court.The judges cancelled that order and restored the Bengaluru court's conviction."Sasikala cannot contest for six years after her four-year sentence. So for 10 years, her political career is obliterated," said PP Rao, constitutional expert.Though the verdict was to be announced at 10.30 am, the court started filling up an hour before.The moment the judges announced that "all are convicted," chaos erupted and journalists rushed out to break the news.Sasikala's two relatives, VN Sudhakaran and Elavarasi, were also convicted and fined.Reading the operative portion of their judgement, the judges said, "According to the materials and evidence placed on record, we set aside the judgement and the order of the high court and affirm in toto the judgement and order the trial court convicting the accused persons."The bench said since Jayalalithaa has expired, the proceeding against her is abated.