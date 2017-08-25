Rs 30 Lakh 'Hawala' Money Seized From Bus Passenger In Kerala

Suspected 'hawala' money to the tune of Rs 30 lakh was today seized from a bus passenger in Kalpetta in Kerala's Wayanad district, police said.The seizure of the money, in Rs 2,000 denomination, was made during a vehicle check following a tip- off.The passenger, 38-year old Jaffar, had been taken into custody as he could produce any document accounting for the cash, police said.A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammed Shafi carried out the check in the private bus coming from Bengaluru, they said adding further investigation was on.