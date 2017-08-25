Rs 30 Lakh 'Hawala' Money Seized From Bus Passenger In Kerala

Wayanad, Kerala: Suspected 'hawala' money to the tune of Rs 30 lakh was today seized from a bus passenger in Kalpetta in Kerala's Wayanad district, police said.
The seizure of the money, in Rs 2,000 denomination, was made during a vehicle check following a tip- off.
The passenger, 38-year old Jaffar, had been taken into custody as he could produce any document accounting for the cash, police said.
A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammed Shafi carried out the check in the private bus coming from Bengaluru, they said adding further investigation was on.