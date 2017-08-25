Rs 30 Lakh 'Hawala' Money Seized From Bus Passenger In Kerala

The passenger, 38-year old Jaffar, had been taken into custody as he could produce any document accounting for the cash, police said.

South | | Updated: August 25, 2017 14:20 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rs 30 Lakh 'Hawala' Money Seized From Bus Passenger In Kerala

The seizure, in Rs 2,000 denomination, was made during a vehicle check (Representational)

Wayanad, Kerala:  Suspected 'hawala' money to the tune of Rs 30 lakh was today seized from a bus passenger in Kalpetta in Kerala's Wayanad district, police said.

The seizure of the money, in Rs 2,000 denomination, was made during a vehicle check following a tip- off.

The passenger, 38-year old Jaffar, had been taken into custody as he could produce any document accounting for the cash, police said.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Muhammed Shafi carried out the check in the private bus coming from Bengaluru, they said adding further investigation was on.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READDoctor Murdered In Delhi Hospital. Another Doctor, A Friend, Suspected
Hawala caseKerala newsHawalaWayanad

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaBareilly Ki BarfiJio Phone FAQBabumoshai Bandookbaaz

................................ Advertisement ................................