'Regret GST Bill Not Getting Passed In Present Assembly Session'

Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac today expressed regret that the GST Bill could not be passed in the present Assembly session.Mr Isaac said the state government would soon take a decision on whether to call a special session or promulgate an ordinance to pass the crucial bill.During the question hour today, Congress legislator V D Satheesan asked why the government failed to pass the bill in the current session even when it had admitted that the GST was a major initiative."I regret that we could not bring the GST Bill in the floor of the House in this session and pass it after discussion.. The next cabinet meeting will look into all aspects of the matter," he said.Mr Isaac, a renowned economist, also said the GST would not make any remarkable revenue gains in Kerala, as expected before.The state had already asked the Centre to put lottery in the 28 per cent tax bracket, Mr Isaac said, adding that as many as 1,517 staff of the state Finance Department had been given training in connection with the GST.