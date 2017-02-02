Koppal Accident: Lying In Blood, Karnataka Teen Cried For Help. They Filmed Him Instead

18-year-old on cycle hit by bus, then run over For 25 minutes, he asked those around him to help They filmed him. Later, taken to hospital, where he died



For 25 minutes, Anwar Ali was offered no help. Video shows him begging for help, surrounded by his blood. One person offered him water.



The 18-year-old was finally rushed to a hospital nearby, where he died.



Mr Ali was on his cycle when we was first hit and then run over by a state-run bus in Koppal, 380 km from the state capital of Bengaluru.



"No one came to his help, they were making video and clicking pictures.If someone had cared, my brother could have been saved.More then 15 to 20 minutes were wasted there," his brother, Riaz, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.



An unnamed eyewitness told PTI, "People at the spot were shocked and did not know how to help him as the victim was severely injured and was bleeding profusely."



Just three days ago, a



Last year, Bengaluru was shamed by horrifying visuals of a young biker begging for help



