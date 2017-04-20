I-T Department Searches In Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala Against Ponzi Operations

South | | Updated: April 20, 2017 02:34 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
I-T Department Searches In Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala Against Ponzi Operations

The department had raided the premises of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and others

Chennai:  The Income Tax department today launched searches at about 80 locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in connection with a tax evasion case.

Officials said the raids are being conducted against a city-based chit fund company and its associates and at about 43 locations in Tamil Nadu, 29 in Kerala and six in Karnataka apart from few others.

They added that the department was acting on some "vital" inputs on black money being stashed and generated by the chit fund or ponzi route and hence the searches were launched early Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if the latest action had any connection to some politicians or their associates in Tamil Nadu.

The department had conducted multiple searches few days back and had raided the premises belonging to Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and others, days before the April 12 bypolls at RK Nagar Assembly constituency, which have now been postponed by the EC after reports of illegal money power being allegedly used to influence the polls.

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READIn Touch With Trump Administration: India On US Changes To H-1B Programme
Income Tax departementIncome tax raid

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableBegum JaanThe Fate Of The FuriousSonu Nigam

................................ Advertisement ................................