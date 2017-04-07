Hyderabad Man Arrested For Cyber Staking Former MBA Classmate

A 24-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly harassing his former MBA classmate by uploading her private pictures on social media and demanding money to stop its circulation, the police said.G Surya Manikanta, who studied MBA with the 23-year-old woman, sent her private pictures to her older sister on WhatsApp. He further threatened the woman, by sending a text message to her sister, stating he will forward the pictures to strangers on refusing to comply with his demands, police said."When she reprimanded him for doing so, Surya created a fake Facebook profile with the victim's name by affixing her photographs and published her mobile number with derogatory comments as if she is seeking relationship with strangers. After that, she was flooded with calls from strangers," Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said.Mr Manikanta also threatened to upload the woman's private videos on porn websites, if she refused to continue her relation with him. He also demanded money for not circulating the videos, the commissioner said.Following a complaint, a case was filed against Mr Manikanta. During the course of investigation, a trap was laid at Medchal area here last evening where he was arrested.The commissioner said that Mr Manikanta "confessed" to have trapped his former classmate and shooting her photographs."Surya bore grudge against the woman after she stopped communicating with him after realising his bad intentions. In order to take revenge, he sent her private pictures to the victim's sister and other relatives," the officer said.Mr Manikanta was produced before a court here, which remanded him in judicial custody.