Baby Born With Four Legs At Government Hospital In Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada

Huge crowd gathered to see the new-born baby with four legs at a government hospital at Kakinada near Rajamahendravaram, in Andhra Pradesh.

South | | Updated: June 23, 2017 23:39 IST
In a rare case, a baby boy with four legs was born in Andhra Pradesh (Representational)

Rajamahendravaram:  In a rare case, a baby boy with four legs was born at a government hospital at Kakinada near Rajamahendravaram, in Andhra Pradesh.

"It is a peculiar and rare delivery with such cases happening in 10 lakh deliveries," said child specialist Manikayamba at the hospital.

She said, "A Mani, 25, from Tapaswaram village of Mandapeta mandalam in the district was yesterday admitted to hospital for delivery. In the afternoon she delivered a baby boy with four legs which were attached to stomach."

The boy and mother both are safe, the doctor said.

"The boy is safe and is being treated under special care in NICU," the doctor added.

Huge crowd gathered at the hospital to see the new-born baby.

