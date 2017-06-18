'Am Designated Administrator,' Kiran Bedi Asserts In Puducherry Turf War The Puducherry assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution asking the Centre to clip the powers of the Lieutenant Governor

"It be understood that as an LG (Lieutenant Governor) all the responsibilities I am carrying out are as per the nature of my work here. I am designated both as an LG and an Administrator," Ms Bedi, 68, said in a press release. "Because Puducherry is a UT(Union Territory)."



The resolution urges the Centre to bring amendments to the Government of Union Territories Act 1963 to ensure only the elected government in the union territory is vested with full powers on administrative matters.



Claiming that the Lt. Governor had no power to take decisions arbitrarily, Chief Minister Narayanasamy said she should act in "consultation and concurrence" of the elected ministry.



"I am listening to people's grievances, visiting the spots which need attention, examining files carefully to see whether due diligence has been exercised, asking for reports as per the need of the situation, referring matters to central gen ira of inquiry or investigation of corruption of negligence as the case merits, opened Lt Governor office to people for interaction and network etc. All this is within the preview of my responsibility," Ms Bedi said in the press release.



"In the past despite my efforts to have the elected representatives join me in the morning round, they refused to cooperate," she added.



The resolution was adopted on Friday, soon after



Ms Bedi and the Chief Minister have engaged in a public tug-of-war over a host of issues linked to the running of affairs in the union territory right from the time she took charge in May last year.



