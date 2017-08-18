Actor Dileep's Bail Plea Postponed For Tuesday

The bail plea of superstar Dileep, that was supposed to come up on Friday at the Kerala High Court in Kochi, has been postponed for Tuesday.The prosecution requested for the postponement as its lawyers were out of town attending the funeral of former Advocate General M.K. Damodaran at Kannur.Dileep on August 10 submitted a fresh bail plea for the third time.His judicial remand had been extended till August 22 in a case involving the abduction and molestation of a popular actress in February.The actor, arrested on July 10, is since then lodged in the Aluva sub-jail.Dileep's arrest came after police found evidence against him as the abduction's key conspirator.The actress was abducted and molested while travelling from Thrissur to Kochi on February 17.A trial court had earlier denied Dileep's first bail plea. The actor then approached the high court, which also turned down his plea.Dileep has employed a new counsel, replacing the previous one who appeared twice on his bail plea.The police had earlier arrested the prime accused, Pulsar Suni, and his accomplices a week after the incident. However, a conspiracy angle cropped up much later that led to Dileep's arrest.