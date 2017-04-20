Woman Executive Who Ran Over 5 With Car In Pune, Arrested

A woman has been arrested for allegedly mowing down five persons who were waiting on a road divider, killing two of them, police said today.Sujata Shroff, director at a city-based realty firm, was arrested yesterday. She was later produced in a local court which granted her bail, they said.Police today added a stringent section of IPC against the 54-year-old woman and moved an application in the court, seeking cancellation of her bail.Miss Shroff allegedly drove her car recklessly and mowed down five people who were standing on a divider, waiting to cross a road in Baner area on Monday afternoon, they said.In the horrific accident captured on CCTV, 3-year-old Ishika Ajaykumar Vishwakarma died on the spot. Her mother Pooja Ajaykumar Vishwakarma, 24 suffered critical injuries and succumbed at a hospital yesterday, police said.The three others, Sayyad Ali Peer Ali, 25, Nisha Sahid Shaikh, 24 and Sajeed Sahid Shaikh, 4-- all members of a family -- were injured and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, they said.Chatushringi Police booked her under IPC sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.Since all these sections are bailable, the accused was granted bail by the court."After the investigation and recording statements of the injured, we came to the conclusion that IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) needs to be added to the case and we have done so."We have moved an application in the court seeking cancellation of bail and her custody," Senior Inspector Dayanand Dhome of Chatushringi police station said.Another officer said they have obtained the CCTV footage of the mishap which shows the speeding car spinning out of control and hitting the five people standing on the road divider."We are checking whether she was talking over phone while driving the car," he said.