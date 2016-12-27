Techie Murder:Youth Quizzed In Bengaluru On Stalking Suspicion

Investigators probing the brutal murder of a 23-year-old woman IT professional in Talawade near Pune on Monday questioned a youth in Bengaluru, after her parents expressed suspicion that he could have been stalking her."Our team called the youth for questioning in Bengaluru in connection with the probe. He is cooperating," a police officer, attached to the local crime branch, said in Pune.Antara Das was attacked with a sharp weapon near Kanbay Chowk in Talawade on the outskirts of the city on Friday, barely 500 metres from her workplace.The murder of the techie, who hailed from Bengal, had sent shockwaves across the city and among IT employees.Ms Das' parents suspect the youth, who was with her during her training in Bengaluru, may have been stalking her.Police are investigating various angles, including an affair or unrequited love, and analysing the call details of Ms Das, the officer said.Another police team on Monday combed the area near the spot of the crime."The area alongside the road, where the assailant was said to have escaped after the incident, has large number of trees and bushes and a search has been launched to look for any clue," said another police officer.