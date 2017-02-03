TCS Techie Allegedly Commits Suicide By Hanging Himself In Pune Flat

EMAIL PRINT Abhishek Kumar worked as a software engineer with TCS in Pune. (Representational photo) Pune: A 23-year-old techie working with Tata Consultancy Services or TCS allegedly committed suicide at his apartment in Pune on Thursday. Police said Abhishek Kumar, who was from Kanpur, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his rented apartment.



Mr Kumar worked with TCS as a software engineer in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi, where a 25-year-old woman employee of Infosys was allegedly murdered at her workstation just days ago.



"Abhishek and his roommates were in the apartment around noon on Thursday. He went to his bedroom saying that he wanted to sleep and locked it from inside," a police officer told news agency Press Trust of India.



His roommates were alerted about his suicide by one of their friend, police said. "His roommates received a call from a Abhishek's friend, who told them that he was committing suicide. Roommates then entered the bedroom through a window and found him hanging from the ceiling fan. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead," the officer added.



Police believe Mr Kumar might have sent a message or a photo to his friend before committing suicide. "We have not received any suicide note from the spot, however, primary investigations have revealed that he was depressed after his break-up with a girl. We are yet to record statements of his roommates and his cellphone is yet to be checked," the police officer said.



His body was handed over to his parents after post-mortem.



This is the second death of a techie working in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi in days.



With inputs from PTI



On January 29, K Rasila Raju, a systems engineer from Kerala, was found murdered by a security guard on the premises of her company.